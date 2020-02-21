Manchester City Singapore Cup postponed due to virus

Singapore Football

Feb 21, 2020 06:00 am

The inaugural Manchester City Singapore Cup, a youth football tournament scheduled from March 13-15 at The Float @ Marina Bay, has been postponed.

The English Premier League club and Sport Singapore announced the decision yesterday, in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Registered teams can:

  • hold on to their registered slot and await further notice from Man City and Sport Singapore, or
  • receive a refund of paid registration fees, credited through the ActiveSG Wallet, orl
  • receive a refund via PayNow.

For queries on refunds, e-mail activesgfa@sport.gov.sg.

