Manchester City Singapore Cup postponed due to virus
The inaugural Manchester City Singapore Cup, a youth football tournament scheduled from March 13-15 at The Float @ Marina Bay, has been postponed.
The English Premier League club and Sport Singapore announced the decision yesterday, in view of the coronavirus outbreak.
Registered teams can:
- hold on to their registered slot and await further notice from Man City and Sport Singapore, or
- receive a refund of paid registration fees, credited through the ActiveSG Wallet, orl
- receive a refund via PayNow.
For queries on refunds, e-mail activesgfa@sport.gov.sg.
