Nayim to feature at SCC Sevens next weekend

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona midfielder Nayim will grace this year's Singapore Cricket Club (SCC) Soccer Sevens at the Padang on March 23 and 24.

Singapore's oldest football tournament will see 60 teams playing in five categories, making it the biggest edition yet.

Spaniard Nayim, 52, is playing in the Legends category, where former Singapore internationals such as Malek Awab will also be in action.

SCC Soccer Sevens chairman Amos Boon announced the line-up of events at a media conference yesterday, highlighting its inaugural corporate category .

"We received better response when we brought the tournament forward (by four months), especially for the Legends category," said Boon, referring to the increase from four to 12 Legends teams.

SIX SPONSORS

He also unveiled six sponsors for SCC's National Football League (NFL) team this year - main sponsor Perth Wellness Centre, Sleeping Giants, Iza, Last One Standing LLP, Raymond Weil and Warrix Sports.

They are coming up with over $20,000 worth of sponsorship for the amateur side, who finished sixth in last year's 11-team NFL Division Two.

Boon said: "We're blessed to have a good infrastructure that's similar to a professional club. We hope for long-term partnerships with them.

"We are also looking towards expanding the Soccer Sevens to make next year's tournament even bigger... because it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience to play at the Padang."