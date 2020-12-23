Nazri Nasir discharged from hospital after mild stroke

Young Lions coach Nazri Nasir is recuperating at home after being discharged from hospital on Monday, the Singapore Premier League club said in a Facebook post yesterday.

The 49-year-old had suffered a mild stroke last Wednesday after he was admitted for a medical procedure.

In the Facebook post, the Young Lions said: "Nazri and his family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude for all the well wishes and kind words over the past week, which have helped to lift his spirits."

They added that everyone at the Football Association of Singapore continues to send his well wishes and hopes to see him back in action soon.

Nazri is understood to be in line to take charge of the national Under-22 team at next year's SEA Games.