New man at the helm of Geylang International

Feb 13, 2020 06:00 am

Geylang International chairman Ben Teng has handed the reins over to vice-chairman Thomas Gay, the Singapore Premier League (SPL) club announced yesterday.

Gay, who is co-founder and deputy chairman of Goodrich Global Pte Ltd, a materials supplier, has been the club's vice-chairman for the last two years.

Teng, who took over as chairman in 2016, will remain as the Eagles' adviser and will oversee their strategic direction, specifically in the building of alliances with overseas clubs.

The Eagles kick off their new SPL season against Albirex Niigata at the Jurong East Stadium (5.30pm) on Feb 29.

