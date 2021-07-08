No AFC Cup for Sailors, Geylang

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) yesterday cancelled all Asean Zone matches in the AFC Cup, which means Singapore Premier League sides Lion City Sailors and Geylang International will not play continental football this season.

The cancellation was due to the challenge of finding a suitable host for the centralised matches.

Singapore had initially earned the nod to host Groups H and I, which involve the Sailors and Geylang respectively, but withdrew in May due to tightening Covid-19 measures.

In last night's AFC Champions League Group H match, Tampines Rovers lost 8-1 to Gamba Osaka, with Daniel Bennett scoring for the Stags.