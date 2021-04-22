Singapore Football

No Covid-19 testing needed for SPL attendees

Apr 22, 2021 06:00 am

Up to 250 fans will be able to attend Singapore Premier League (SPL) matches without the need for Covid-19 testing, starting this weekend.

Hougang United host Lion City Sailors at Hougang Stadium, while Tanjong Pagar United take on Tampines Rovers at Jurong East Stadium on Saturday.

On Sunday, Balestier Khalsa entertain SPL leaders Albirex Niigata at Toa Payoh Stadium and the Young Lions face Geylang International at Jalan Besar Stadium.

All games start at 8.30pm.

