No pay cuts for Singapore Premier League players, staff for now

The SPL has been suspended since last month.

The Football Association of Singapore announced yesterday that there will be no wage revisions for the Singapore Premier League's players and staff at the moment, saying that such a move would be premature.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused several football leagues across the world to implement pay cuts for both players and non-playing staff.

Local SPL clubs, whose revenue from jackpot machines had been severely affected during this period, were mulling over similar moves.

However, the FAS has come up with a solution, after discussions with SPL club chairmen and key stakeholders.

It will be disbursing supplementary subsidy to help clubs during this difficult period.

FAS president Lim Kia Tong said in a media statement: "We have always maintained the view that the job security of our SPL players and club officials was of the utmost importance which is why we have arrived at a solution which does not impact their financial earnings at this juncture."

Tampines Rovers chairman Desmond Ong expressed his gratitude to FAS and other chairmen, saying: "This crisis has seen us pull together as one united community and it is heartening to see the FAS stepping in and taking the lead to assist us during a critical period like this."

The FAS added that it will work with the local SPL clubs to help them "further develop their capabilities" during this downtime.

The SPL announced its suspension on March 24 amid stricter safe-distancing measures. Players have continued to train individually.