Nur Adam Abdullah named TNP Dollah Kassim Award winner 2018

Singapore Pools' assistant manager for community partnerships, Tay Siow Chien, handing the TNP Dollah Kassim Award trophy to the 2018 winner Nur Adam Abdullah, who will get an overseas training stint, courtesy of Pools.

Youth footballer Nur Adam Abdullah, 17, was named the winner of The New Paper Dollah Kassim Award 2018 at the Football Association of Singapore's Football Academy (FFA) U-18 graduation ceremony on Friday evening (Nov 23).

He was nominated for the award two years ago, but this time, the FFA U-18 left-back edged out seven other nominees - teammate Rezza Rezky Ramadhani, FFA U-17 duo Harhys Rizal Gareth Stewart and Abdul Rasaq Ishiekwene Akeem, FFA U-16's Ryaan Sanizal and Iman Hakim Ibrahim and FFA U-15's Andrew Aw Yong Rei and Ong Yu En - to claim the prestigious accolade.

Apart from a trophy, the teenager, who is the ninth recipient of the award, has earned himself an overseas training stint with a reputable academy, courtesy of Singapore Pools.

Winners from previous years had the chance to train with English side Newcastle United and French clubs FC Metz and St Etienne.

The Singapore Sports School student was still in disbelief after receiving the award at the FAS' Jalan Besar headquarters. He said: “I was surprised and I’m still shaking, but I’m very happy to have won the award.

“I want to thank my parents, coaches and teammates for supporting me and motivating me to work harder each day.”

The TNP Dollah Kassim award was started in 2010 to recognise Singapore’s young football talents aged 18 and below who have displayed football excellence and strong character - some of the notable attributes that former national player, Dollah Kassim possessed.

Dollah, who was known affectionately as the “Gelek King” for his dribbling ability, was adored by many and regarded as one of the nation’s best footballers.

Following his passing at the age of 61 in 2010, TNP initiated the award in partnership with FAS, to honour him.