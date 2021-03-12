Philippe Aw replaces Nazri Nasir as Young Lions coach
Philippe Aw will replace Nazri Nasir as the Young Lions coach for the Singapore Premier League season, which kicks off tomorrow.
The Football Association of Singapore said in a statement yesterday that the decision is to allow Nazri, 50, to continue "his rehabilitation process following a medical procedure late last year". It added that the former national captain "will remain as a key member of the coaching staff in an advisory role this year".
Nazri suffered a mild stroke last December.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now