Singapore Football

Philippe Aw replaces Nazri Nasir as Young Lions coach

Mar 12, 2021 06:00 am

Philippe Aw will replace Nazri Nasir as the Young Lions coach for the Singapore Premier League season, which kicks off tomorrow.

The Football Association of Singapore said in a statement yesterday that the decision is to allow Nazri, 50, to continue "his rehabilitation process following a medical procedure late last year". It added that the former national captain "will remain as a key member of the coaching staff in an advisory role this year".

Nazri suffered a mild stroke last December.

