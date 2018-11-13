Philippines the hardest opponents to prepare for: Fandi

Group B favourites Thailand might be back-to-back Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup champions, but interim Lions coach Fandi Ahmad believes the Philippines are the toughest opponents to prepare for.

The Azkals have yet to play a match since former England, Lazio and Manchester City boss Sven-Goran Eriksson was appointed coach on Oct 27, leaving question marks about how the Philippines will line up tonight.

Ahead of the Swede's first match against Singapore at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod tonight, Fandi said: "Definitely, we are struggling (to prepare).

"We saw some videos from (the Bangabandhu Cup in October) but that wasn't the real team (we will be up against), we can see the difference.

"We saw one game that maybe is more similar to what they have now, the (1-1 draw) against Oman (on Oct 13).

"It won't be easy, we'll try to identify where their strengths lie... the last two days we have been watching videos.

"We have been travelling, so we didn't do much training, except for yesterday. Even that was a very short (session).

"If you compare Indonesia and Philippines, they are different kinds of teams. Indonesia are very dangerous because they have fast players, but Philippines play a different style, they keep possession. But if we let them keep possession in their half, we will be very happy.

"I'll tell you, we are going to press them, it's a possibility.

"They are quality players, but even quality players, if you put them under pressure with two or three players, they'll have problems."

The Lions will be up against the unknown in Eriksson and face a side who will come into the match fresher, having yet to kick off their Suzuki Cup campaign, but Fandi is confident that his team still have the edge.

Said the 56-year-old: "The advantage will be with us because we are playing with no pressure.

"We might play the same players (as the 1-0 win over Indonesia last Friday), while the Philippines are still trying to assemble a team that is good for the coach.

"We are already there, we know what we want to do. ..

"Yes, they are fresh, but we have to go at them, there is no chance that we will sit (back)."