Protectors shaping up for a showdown

Home United coach Aidil Sharin believes that his side's emphatic 4-1 win over the Young Lions at the Bishan Stadium last night will put them in the right frame of mind when they face runaway leaders Albirex Niigata on Saturday.

After enduring a shaky start to the season, partly due to their involvement in the AFC Cup, the Protectors secured their first back-to-back wins in this season's Singapore Premier League (SPL), following a 3-1 win over Brunei DPMM on May 26.

SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE HOME UNITED YOUNG LIONS 4 1 (Shakir Hamzah 2, Iqram Rifqi 45, Song Ui Young 55-pen, Izzdin Shafiq 85) (Adam Hakeem 16)

Aidil said after last night's game: "It's good to go back to winning ways and that the boys focus and gave everything.

"We can take the momentum of winning two games, fully give what we have against Albirex and hopefully surprise them."

Albirex, who had thrashed Home 6-1 two months ago, have yet to drop a point after 11 games.

The White Swans are perched comfortably at the top of the nine-team table with 33 points, 14 ahead of second-placed Tampines Rovers, who have two games in hand.

The Japanese side's blistering start had prompted some SPL coaches to concede that the title race is all but over.

However, Aidil did not echo the sentiments of his counterparts, saying: "First is difficult but football is always full of surprises."

Just two minutes into the game, Shakir Hamzah somehow got a touch on Izzdin Shafiq's free-kick in a cluttered penalty area to put Home United ahead.

The Young Lions drew level after Faritz Hameed's clearance of Syahrul Sazali's free-kick deflected off Adam Hakeem into the net in the 16th minute.

Izzdin was in the thick of the action and was involved in Home's second goal in the 45th minute when he found Iqram Rifqi at the edge of the penalty box with a marvellous long pass and the latter helped the home side regain the lead.

Tireless South Korean midfielder Song Ui Young put the Protectors 3-1 up in the 55th minute with a debatable spot-kick which had been awarded after referee Letchman Gopalakrishnan penalised Zulqarnaen Suzliman for a tackle on Iqram.

Izzdin capped off Home's emphatic display with a flying effort in the 85th minute that evaded the reach of Young Lions goalkeeper Hairul Syirhan and found the top-left corner.

Young Lions coach Fandi Ahmad conceded that his side's performances have been affected by their hectic schedule, which has seen them play eight games in the last 22 days.

They play their next game on Sunday against Balestier Khalsa.

Cutting a frustrated figure, Fandi said: "It's getting tougher every game. The players are struggling with fitness."

But he remained optimistic, backing his players to rise from this defeat and find their feet again, saying: "It's a process for the young team. We'll try to get better. We need to push on." - ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY JONAH FOONG

FIXTURES

SATURDAY

Albirex Niigata v Home United (Jurong East Stadium)

Hougang United v Tampines Rovers (Hougang Stadium)

SUNDAY

Geylang International v Brunei DPMM (Bedok Stadium)

Young Lions v Balestier Khalsa (Jalan Besar Stadium)