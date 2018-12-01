PVF U-15 retain FAS Int'l Challenge Cup

PVF's no. 6 Dang Tuan Phong, JDT's no. 9 Nasrullah Ibrahim and PVF's no. 2 Nguyen Hong Phuc challenging for the ball.

The Promotional Fund for Vietnamese Football Talents (PVF) U-15 team celebrating their victory in the FAS U-15 International Challenge Cup on Saturday (Dec 1).

The Promotional Fund for Vietnamese Football Talents (PVF) U-15 team retained the FAS U-15 International Challenge Cup for a second year running, following a 1-0 win over Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) U-15 in the final on Saturday.

JDT were the only side to beat PVF when they emerged with a 1-0 victory during the round-robin stage of the week-long tournament at the Singapore Sports School, but PVF turned the tables during the final at the Jalan Besar Stadium, thanks to a 33rd-minute penalty by Nguyen Hong Phuc.

FAS president Lim Kia Tong and vice-president Razali Saad presented the trophies and medals to champions PVF and runners-up JDT. Japan's Matsumoto Yamaga and Singapore's national under-15 team were also recognised after finishing third and fourth respectively in the six-team tournament.

Yamaga also earned the Fair Play award, while their custodian Kota Okamoto received the best goalkeeper accolade. JDT midfielder Amirul Faqhi was named the Most Valuable Player.

PVF coach Moulay Lahsen Wallen was delighted with his team's victory. He said: “It is my first year with the team, but it is the team’s third title and I am proud of the boys. I would also like to congratulate the organising committee for a well-run tournament with competitive games for the teams.”