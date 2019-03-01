Record sponsorship deal for Balestier

Motor company Jeep renews its sponsorship of SPL club Balestier Khalsa for another season.

Balestier Khalsa have received a boost ahead of the new Singapore Premier League (SPL) season, which kicks off tomorrow.

Yesterday, American automotive company Jeep announced an extension of their sponsorship deal with the Tigers.

Jeep will pump in a six-figure sum this year - the largest sponsorship amount in Balestier's history.

Tigers coach Khidhir Khamis was delighted by the news.

"We are glad to be one of the only two teams in the world to have Jeep on the front of our jersey. It brings a more professional image to the club," said the 33-year-old, referring to Italian giants Juventus as the other team.

Balestier also unveiled their latest tiger-striped kits that were designed by fan Leo Shengwei, 36, who won a design contest that attracted 53 entries.

Although Khidhir has set a top-four target for the team, some players are hoping to go one better. For instance, defender Illyas Lee, 23, is eyeing a place in the AFC Cup. Lee said: "I believe our club has the strength to fight the traditional favourites and qualify."