Sablon to leave FAS

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) will continue to implement technical director Michel Sablon's youth development plan even after the Belgian leaves, president Lim Kia Tong stressed yesterday.

At a press conference at the Jalan Besar Stadium, Lim announced that Sablon would leave the FAS on Dec 31, four months before his contract ends.

Lim said the decision was made after "several months of discussions" with Sablon, who has been credited for the blueprint that produced Belgium's "golden generation" of players like Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku.

Despite the premature departure, Lim described Sablon, 71, as an "architect" who has successfully produced a plan which the next technical director, likely to be appointed before year-end, can refer to.

"He has accomplished what he has been engaged for... He has impressed with his programme," said Lim, who added the FAS would "seriously consider a local" as his successor.

Sablon joined the FAS in April 2015 on an initial two-year contract, tasked with creating a long-term system to produce a steady stream of talented players for the national team. This was extended in March last year for another two years.

Asked why he is stepping down four months early, Sablon said he did not want to disrupt the "new team" when they begin work - the local football season usually begins in February or March every year.

"When a coach is sacked, it is usually because he signed for too long... I don't want this," he said, tongue in cheek.

In September last year, he voiced his frustration at how the FAS top brass did not publicly show support for his plans.

He had unveiled an 11-point youth development blueprint in May 2016, and had wanted to update the public on its progress. He finally got the opportunity yesterday and called the presentation his "legacy" for Singapore football.

Sablon was also affected by the departure of key members of his team. His fellow Belgian and fitness coach Balder Berckmans left to join Australian club Central Coast Mariners, while Frenchman Richard Tardy, who was head of national youth teams, left at the end of his two-year contract in March.

He was followed by Frederic de Boever, the Belgian in charge of Singapore's goalkeeping academy, and then Singaporean Basir Ellaya Kutty, who was in charge of coaches' education.

On his public criticism of the FAS management last year, and whether there was enough support for his plans, Sablon said: "I have been married for many years, and there is always tension (in the marriage) too.

"Of course, in that moment I did not feel enough support. But that was a reaction, we spoke about it, and rectified it."

Lim noted that Sablon is a consultant for Fifa and the Asian Football Confederation, and said that the FAS may invite him to visit Singapore annually to share ideas with local coaches and assess the implementation of his programme.