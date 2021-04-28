Sailors coach Aurelio Vidmar to join Thai champs BG Pathum

The Lion City Sailors have parted company with coach Aurelio Vidmar, with about only one third of the Singapore Premier League (SPL) season gone.

The 54-year-old Australian will be taking over the reins of Thai League 1 champions BG Pathum United, whose incumbent coach Dusit Chalermsan does not have a Pro Licence, a mandatory requirement for the AFC Champions League.

This will be the second Thai stint for Vidmar, who coached BG Pathum from 2016-2017, when they were still known as Bangkok Glass.

Robin Chitrakar, the Sailors' Under-21 coach, will take over as interim coach of the senior side, who are second in the eight-team SPL after eight games.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Lion City Sailors project and I thoroughly enjoyed my time here with the team and management," said Vidmar.

Sailors chief executive Chew Chun-Liang said on the club's website: "We sincerely thank Aurelio for his work in getting the Lion City Sailors project off the ground in our first season, and for implementing a mindset of professionalism and excellence in the club."

In his debut SPL season last year, Vidmar led the Sailors to third place.