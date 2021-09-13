Singapore Football

Sailors made to sweat against Young Lions

Sep 13, 2021 06:00 am

The Lion City Sailors were made to slog for a 3-1 win over the Young Lions in a Singapore Premier League match yesterday.

Ilhan Fandi headed the Young Lions ahead in the 11th minute and an upset looked on the cards at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

But the Sailors came back after the break through Brazilian centre-back Jorge Fellipe, who scored a brace (50th and 85th).

Gabriel Quak made it 3-1 in injury time as the Sailors reduced the gap on leaders Albirex Niigata to five points, with a game in hand.

In yesterday's other game, Balestier Khalsa pipped Tanjong Pagar United 1-0.

Ng: Lionesses have 'fairly open' chance

