SEA Games boost for Young Lions as Faris, Ikhsan confirm participation

Singapore received a boost yesterday with the confirmation that Faris Ramli and Ikhsan Fandi are in the squad for the SEA Games football tournament from Nov 25-Dec 10.

The Singapore Premier League's Player of the Year Faris - who this month signed for Terengganu in the Malaysian top flight - will occupy one of the overaged slots in the Under-22 squad.

Versatile defender Tajeli Salamat, 25, will be Fandi Ahmad's other overaged player.

Singapore Under-22 coach Fandi had said last week that Faris and Tajeli were "70 per cent" certain to be in his 20-man squad.

Fandi was given another boost, as his son Ikhsan also managed to secure his release from Norwegian club Raufoss IL for the biennial Games.

Ikhsan, 20, is the senior team's main striker with seven goals in 16 appearances.

Said Fandi: "It will be a challenging campaign ahead going up against tough opponents in the group stage, but we have faith in our players. We know that they are fighters… win, lose or draw, they will fight."

The Young Lions have been drawn in Group B with Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brunei and Laos.

They have failed to make the knockout stages at three of the last four SEA Games.

GOALKEEPERS: Kenji Rusydi, Zharfan Rohaizad

DEFENDERS: Irfan Fandi, Irfan Najeeb, Jordan Vestering, Ryhan Stewart, Syahrul Sazali, Tajeli Salamat, Lionel Tan, Zulqarnaen Suzliman

MIDFIELDERS: Haiqal Pashia, Hami Syahin, Jacob Mahler, Joshua Pereira, Naqiuddin Eunos, Nur Luqman, Saifullah Akbar, Shah Shahiran

ATTACKERS: Faris Ramli, Ikhsan Fandi