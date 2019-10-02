Singapore Football

SEA Games squad to play friendlies with UAE U-22 side & Macau

Oct 02, 2019 06:00 am

Singapore Under-22 national team head coach Fandi Ahmad has called up a 24-man squad for friendly matches against the United Arab Emirates U-22 side next Wednesday and Macau national A team on Sunday week.

Both matches will kick-off at 7.45pm at Bishan Stadium and admission is free.

Fandi, who has retained most of the players from last month's friendly against Fiji, said: "UAE are a strong team, both physically and technically, similar to some of the teams we may meet in November."

Fandi's charges will also have a training camp in Japan later this month.

There, they will play three more closed-door friendly matches.

Singapore Football

Yoshida tweaks Lions squad for Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan matches

Related Stories

Football fraternity pay tribute as Khairul Amri retires from Lions

Singapore U-16 goalkeeper Karan set for second trial with Cardiff City

Brunei DPMM clinch Singapore Premier League title

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Singapore Football