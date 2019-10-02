SEA Games squad to play friendlies with UAE U-22 side & Macau

Singapore Under-22 national team head coach Fandi Ahmad has called up a 24-man squad for friendly matches against the United Arab Emirates U-22 side next Wednesday and Macau national A team on Sunday week.

Both matches will kick-off at 7.45pm at Bishan Stadium and admission is free.

Fandi, who has retained most of the players from last month's friendly against Fiji, said: "UAE are a strong team, both physically and technically, similar to some of the teams we may meet in November."

Fandi's charges will also have a training camp in Japan later this month.

There, they will play three more closed-door friendly matches.