Seven debutants in Fandi's Suzuki Cup squad

Singapore national coach Fandi Ahmad has finalised his 23-man squad for the AFF Suzuki Cup, and it includes seven players who will be making their debut at the biennial tournament.

They are Adam Swandi, Ikhsan Fandi, Iqbal Hussain, Irfan Fandi, Jacob Mahler, Nazrul Nazari and Zulqarnaen Suzliman .

Said Fandi: "We have selected a group of boys whom we feel will be able to allow us to best play to our strengths...

"We have faith in the team, together we will do our best."

The Lions kick off their group campaign against Indonesia at the National Stadium on Friday, before meeting the Philippines (Nov 13, away), Timor Leste (Nov 21, home) and Thailand (Nov 25, away). Tickets for home matches are available from www.sportshubtix.sg.

SINGAPORE SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Hassan Sunny, Izwan Mahbud, Zaiful Nizam

Defenders: Faritz Hameed, Irfan Fandi, Safuwan Baharudin, Shakir Hamzah, Nazrul Nazri, Baihakki Khaizan, Zulqarnaen Suzliman

Midfielders: Adam Swandi, Hariss Harun, Izzdin Shafiq, M. Anumanthan, Jacob Mahler, Gabriel Quak, Yasir Hanapi, Zulfahmi Arifin

Forwards: Faris Ramli, Iqbal Hussain, Ikhsan Fandi, Khairul Amri, Shahril Ishak