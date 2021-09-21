Singapore drawn with Thailand, Myanmar, Philippines in Group A of Suzuki Cup

Singapore lost 3-0 to Thailand when both sides met in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup.

Singapore have been drawn with five-time winners Thailand, Myanmar, the Philippines and the play-off winners of the qualification round – either Brunei or Timor Leste – in Group A of the Dec 5-Jan 1 Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup.

The draw, which was held virtually on Tuesday (Sept 21), also saw defending champions Vietnam drawn in Group B, along with Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia and Laos.

While the 2018 edition was decentralised, with each country having its share of home matches, the upcoming edition is likely to be played in one country, with Singapore and Thailand in contention to host it.

The Republic have failed to reach the semi-finals since winning the last of their four championships in 2012.

At the 2018 edition, the Lions, led by interim coach Fandi Ahmad, finished third in Group A, behind semi-finalists Thailand and the Philippines.