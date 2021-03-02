Singapore to host two AFC Cup groups

Singapore will host Lion City Sailors' AFC Cup Group H and Geylang International's Group I when the Asean zone of the Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) second-tier club competition kicks off in June, the AFC announced yesterday.

The Sailors are grouped with Malaysian Super League (MSL) side Kedah, Vietnam's Saigon and a play-off winner. Said Sailors' general manager Badri Ghent: "We will look to capitalise fully on homeground advantage and put in a strong performance in the competition."

In Group I, Geylang will take on MSL side Terengganu, the Philippines' Kaya FC-Iloilo and Myanmar's Shan United or Ayeyawady United.

Said Eagles coach Noor Ali: "Now we don't have to worry about things like quarantine, which would have had an impact on players' fitness and performance in the Singapore Premier League."

The centralised host for the remaining Group G is yet to be decided, while Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Dushanbe (Tajikistan), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) and Hong Kong will stage a group each. Jordan's Amman will host two groups.