Singapore Premier League to kick off next month, DPMM out

This season's Singapore Premier League (SPL) will kick off on March 13 with the same eight local-based sides that completed last year's coronavirus-disrupted campaign.

Brunei DPMM, who were unable to take part due to travel restrictions when the competition resumed last October, have withdrawn from the upcoming season, said the Football Association of Singapore in a media release yesterday.

With safety protocols in place - including fortnightly swab tests for all players and match officials - the 2021 season will be played over three rounds and behind closed doors from next month to October, with the Singapore Cup to start in September.

A tantalising clash between Lion City Sailors and Tampines Rovers will kick off the new SPL season on March 13, along with Albirex Niigata's home game against Hougang United, as the traditional curtain-raiser, the Community Shield between Albirex and Tampines, has been moved to June 19.

The Sailors and Balestier Khalsa will be based at Jalan Besar Stadium and Toa Payoh Stadium respectively as Bishan Stadium, their shared ground, is undergoing returfing works.