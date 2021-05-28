Singapore Football

Singapore pulls out as host of AFC Cup Groups H and I matches

May 28, 2021 06:00 am

Singapore has withdrawn as host of the AFC Cup's Group H and I matches.

They were due to take place from June 29 to July 6, involving clubs from Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam, and local sides Lion City Sailors and Geylang International.

The Football Association of Singapore said "the erratic Covid-19 situation regionally has made the inbound travel challenging" for the teams.

In the interest of the local community and all involved, it decided not to host the matches .

Key Lions out; Yoshida urges the rest to stake claim for 1st XI spot
Singapore Football

Yoshida's challenge to Lions

Related Stories

AFC Champs League-winning coach Kim Do-hoon to take charge at Sailors

Coach Tatsuma Yoshida eyes 4 points from Lions' 3 World Cup qualifiers

Hariss joins Lion City Sailors after leaving Johor Darul Ta'zim

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Singapore Football