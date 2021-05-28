Singapore pulls out as host of AFC Cup Groups H and I matches

Singapore has withdrawn as host of the AFC Cup's Group H and I matches.

They were due to take place from June 29 to July 6, involving clubs from Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam, and local sides Lion City Sailors and Geylang International.

The Football Association of Singapore said "the erratic Covid-19 situation regionally has made the inbound travel challenging" for the teams.

In the interest of the local community and all involved, it decided not to host the matches .