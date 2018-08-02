Singapore side seek treble in Sultan of Selangor's Cup

The Singapore Selection side will aim to make it a hat-trick of consecutive victories at this year's Sultan of Selangor's Cup and take the lead in the head-to-head record when they take on Selangor away at the Shah Alam Stadium on Aug 25.

Singapore won 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in 2016 and beat Selangor 3-2 last year to level the series at eight apiece. They were declared joint winners in 2004.

The squads for this year's competition were announced at a ticket presentation ceremony at the Jalan Besar Stadium yesterday.

Singapore Selection coach Aidil Sharin has called up 21 players - including four foreigners - from seven Singapore Premier League (SPL) clubs. Home United are the best represented with nine players involved, including playmaker Shahril Ishak. SPL champions Albirex Niigata are represented by midfielder Adam Swandi and striker Shuhei Hoshino.

Teo Hock Seng, delegation head of the Singapore team, said: "The Sultan of Selangor's Cup has been a key highlight in our local football calendar since its inception in 2001.

"In all that we do, fans are the beating heart of football. They bring the game to life and we want to recognise that, hence this symbolic gesture from the Selangor delegation to invite Singapore fans to join us in Shah Alam."

The annual event will feature the traditional curtain-raiser match between the veterans, followed by the main match between the Singapore and Selangor Selection teams.

The Singapore-Selangor Schools Challenge Cup, which was introduced last year, will be contestedfor the first time by Under-16 boys from both sides.

Fans who want to buy match tickets at RM10 (S$3.35) each can do so with the various SPL clubs, or contact Akbar Hashim at 9664-4942. - DAVID LEE