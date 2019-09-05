Singapore Under-22s play Fiji tomorrow in SEA Games build-up

The national Under-22 team's preparation for the SEA Games will see them face Fiji at Bishan Stadium tomorrow.

Fandi Ahmad's boys have under three months to prepare for the Nov 30-Dec 11 Games in the Philippines.

The national U-22 coach has called up a 24-man squad which includes four overaged players - defender Tajeli Salamat, midfielders Fabian Kwok and Raihan Rahman and attacker Sahil Suhaimi. Only two players above 22 are allowed for this edition.

This year's SEA Games will be the first to feature overaged players after the biennial Games' football tournament became an age-group affair in 2001.

Singapore have never won gold at the regional competition, finishing runners-up in 1983, 1985 and 1989.

Said Fandi: "The coaching team and I have identified players such as Shah (Shahiran), as well as a few overaged players, who have played well in the league.

" We want to see how they can gel together with the team as we prepare for the SEA Games, which is about two months away.

"We want to use this friendly match as a means to help us have a clearer view of the players' abilities, strengths as well as their current level of teamwork... in order for us to be able to put together the best possible team for November."