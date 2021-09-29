Singapore wins bid to host AFF Suzuki Cup in December

Singapore will stage its biggest sporting event since the Covid-19 pandemic started when it hosts the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup from Dec 5 to Jan 1.

The Republic was awarded the rights to the 10-team tournament, which had been delayed a year due to the pandemic, by the AFF council yesterday.

Unlike the 2018 edition of the biennial tournament that was decentralised - and from 2002 to 2016 when two nations hosted games in each of the two groups - this edition will be held in one country to minimise travelling.

This is the fifth time Singapore will host the AFF Championship group-stage games.

AFF president Khiev Sameth said the regional body had had a "difficult decision" to make, with Thailand reportedly the front runner, but added: "With our overriding priority being the health and safety of everyone involved, in the end this was the deciding factor when assessing the bids."

Football Association of Singapore president Lim Kia Tong said the association was grateful for the trust placed in it by the AFF, adding: "We promise to do everything necessary in order to stage a successful tournament."

Even as Singapore battles a surge in Covid-19 cases - yesterday's tally of 2,236 was the eighth straight day the country had crossed the 1,000 mark - infectious diseases specialist Dr Leong Hoe Nam of the Rophi Clinic welcomed news of the bid.

He told The Straits Times that hosting an event the magnitude of the Suzuki Cup would be a "good warm-up" for subsequent large-scale non-sporting events like meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) involving international participants.

"This will be a test of immigration, spectator control... (and) a test of the resilience of Singapore," he said. "If we do not try, we will forever be a turtle in our own shell. Life must move on."

Singapore are in Group A with five-time champions Thailand, Myanmar, the Philippines and the winners of a single-leg qualifier between Brunei and Timor-Leste. In Group B, defending champions Vietnam are pooled with Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia and Laos.

Group A games will be played at the 55,000-capacity National Stadium. Group B games are likely to be played at Jalan Besar Stadium.

It is believed organisers are hoping to work with the authorities to allow between 5,000 and 10,000 fans for Group A games.

