Song gets OK for Home’s AFC Cup clash with Ceres

Home United forward Song Ui Young (centre) has missed his side's last nine games through groin injury.

Home United forward Song Ui Young has been declared fit to face Philippine side Ceres Negros in the first leg of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup Asean zone final tonight.

Having missed the last nine games through groin injury, the South Korean's inclusion was always doubtful.

However, he was given the all- clear by club doctors yesterday and flew to Bacolod to join his teammates ahead of the two-legged tie that could define their season.

AFC CUP ASEAN ZONE FINAL, 1ST LEG CERES NEGROS HOME UNITED

Song's return will be a much- needed boost for the visitors, who are also missing players like French defender Sirina Camara and captain Juma'at Jantan through injury.

Speaking to reporters at a pre- match conference yesterday, Home coach Aidil Sharin said: "We have been playing with an all- local squad for the past nine games and it's not easy; the boys gave their best in every game.

"The inclusion of Song Ui Young will help boost the team's morale and I'm sure he's raring to go in the final."

The 28-year-old has struck up a formidable partnership with veteran striker Shahril Ishak this season, with the two combining to net 12 goals in the competition.

The final will be a second bite at the cherry for Home, who were defeated in last year's final by the same opponents after losing 3-2 on aggregate. Despite winning the home leg 2-1, the Protectors were sent packing after succumbing 2-0 in Bacolod.

However, Aidil's men got their revenge when the two sides met in April this year in the group stage, with Home emerging 2-0 winners in Bacolod after late goals from Izzdin Shafiq and Song.

But Aidil has set his sights instead on a clean sheet.

He said: "A draw is good enough for us. Imagine if we don't score but we also don't concede. For the home game (in Singapore), they won't want to sit and they will open up the game.

"That's when we can break their defence once they open up... "

The Protectors, third in the Singapore Premier League standings, will face a confident team, with Ceres retaining their Philippine Football League title last week after a 6-1 win over Global Cebu.

But the Philippine champions will be without joint top scorer Bienvenido Maranon.

The Spanish striker, who has 10 goals in the AFC Cup this season, is serving a two-match ban.

However, Aidil refused to underestimate them, saying: "Ceres are not all about Maranon and they have many individual quality players... Let's just hope it's not their best day ."