SPL to be played behind closed doors again
The Singapore Premier League (SPL) season will take place behind closed doors from this weekend, in accordance with measures announced yesterday by the Covid-19 multi-ministry taskforce.
The league, which kicked off without fans in March, had been allowed to admit a maximum of 250 fans per game last month.
However, strict measures have been re-implemented following a surge in community cases.
Fans can still watch matches live on Singtel TV, StarHub TV, the SPL's Facebook and YouTube portals, as well as the Facebook page of 1 Play Sports.
