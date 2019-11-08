SPL Player of the Year Faris Ramli joins Terengganu

The Singapore Premier League's (SPL) newly crowned Player of the Year will not be playing in the competition next year.

Lions attacker Faris Ramli, who scored 17 goals for Hougang United last season, will be returning to Malaysia next season to play for top-tier side Terengganu.

This is not the 27-year-old's first stint across the Causeway, having played for PKNS last year.

He was due to carry on his career in Malaysia, having signed for Perlis for the 2019 season. But the club's financial issues meant Faris returned to Singapore to join Hougang.

Terengganu coach Nafuzi Zain said on the club's website that Faris was his first-choice transfer target.

He will replace French-born Cambodia midfielder Thierry Chantha Bin as the club's designated South-east Asian player.

Said Faris: "I'm happy for another chance to test myself in Malaysia, but for now, I'm focused on the national team's upcoming matches (against Qatar and Yemen)."

Terengganu finished seventh in the Malaysian Super League last season and reached the quarter-finals of both the FA Cup and Malaysia Cup.