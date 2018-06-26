Stags not taking Home for granted

SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE

TAMPINES ROVERS v HOME UNITED

(Tonight, 7.45pm, Our Tampines Hub)

Tampines Rovers will not be taking things for granted when they face a depleted Home United tonight.

The Protectors will be without seven regulars, including key players Sirina Camara and Juma'at Jantan, who are out for the season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a fractured leg respectively. South Korean midfielder Song Ui Young is also unlikely to be risked due to a pulled hamstring.

With Albirex Niigata comfortably 17 points ahead of second-placed Tampines, both the Protectors and the Stags are tussling for the second spot.

Tampines have the upper hand with a four-point gap over Home that could widen if they win tonight.

But Stags coach Juergen Raab refused to brush the Protectors aside, saying: "It's always difficult because the other players have a longer time on the bench, want to prove that they normally must play, so they play with high ambition.

"We are well aware that Home are a good team, so we need a very good performance."

Tampines veteran defender Daniel Bennett shared a similar view and urged his side to bounce back from their 3-2 defeat by Warriors FC last week.

He said: "They will be up for it. We need to get back to winning ways after a poor performance last time out."

Home coach Aidil Sharin feels that Tampines have the advantage as his side travel east with an injury-laden squad, just three days after their 1-1 draw with the Young Lions.

Ahead of the teams' first Singapore Premier League meeting this season, he said: "The advantage lies with Tampines because they've been resting longer than us and we have a lot of injuries.

"It's definitely very tough because we're missing all the players who play in the AFC Cup... but it's going to be a tough game for both teams."

- KIMBERLY KWEK

OTHER FIXTURES:

Saturday

Balestier v Tampines (5.30pm, Toa Payoh Stadium)

DPMM v Warriors (8.15pm, Bandar Seri Begawan)

Sunday

Home Utd v Hougang (5.30pm, Jalan Besar Stadium)