Stags not taking Home for granted

Kimberly Kwek
Jun 26, 2018 06:00 am

SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE

TAMPINES ROVERS v HOME UNITED

(Tonight, 7.45pm, Our Tampines Hub)

Tampines Rovers will not be taking things for granted when they face a depleted Home United tonight.

The Protectors will be without seven regulars, including key players Sirina Camara and Juma'at Jantan, who are out for the season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a fractured leg respectively. South Korean midfielder Song Ui Young is also unlikely to be risked due to a pulled hamstring.

With Albirex Niigata comfortably 17 points ahead of second-placed Tampines, both the Protectors and the Stags are tussling for the second spot.

Tampines have the upper hand with a four-point gap over Home that could widen if they win tonight.

Home, Tampines to meet in Singapore Cup opening round

But Stags coach Juergen Raab refused to brush the Protectors aside, saying: "It's always difficult because the other players have a longer time on the bench, want to prove that they normally must play, so they play with high ambition.

"We are well aware that Home are a good team, so we need a very good performance."

Tampines veteran defender Daniel Bennett shared a similar view and urged his side to bounce back from their 3-2 defeat by Warriors FC last week.

He said: "They will be up for it. We need to get back to winning ways after a poor performance last time out."

Home coach Aidil Sharin feels that Tampines have the advantage as his side travel east with an injury-laden squad, just three days after their 1-1 draw with the Young Lions.

Ahead of the teams' first Singapore Premier League meeting this season, he said: "The advantage lies with Tampines because they've been resting longer than us and we have a lot of injuries.

"It's definitely very tough because we're missing all the players who play in the AFC Cup... but it's going to be a tough game for both teams."

- KIMBERLY KWEK

OTHER FIXTURES:

Saturday

Balestier v Tampines (5.30pm, Toa Payoh Stadium)

DPMM v Warriors (8.15pm, Bandar Seri Begawan)

Sunday

Home Utd v Hougang (5.30pm, Jalan Besar Stadium)

