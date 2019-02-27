Singapore Football

Stags stage comeback to seal AFC Cup victory

Adeena Mohamed Nagib
Feb 27, 2019 06:00 am

Tampines Rovers started their AFC Cup campaign with an impressive 3-1 comeback victory against Myanmar's Yangon United yesterday.

In the opening Group F match, hosts Yangon drew first blood in the 13th minute through striker Sekou Sylla. The Guinean received the ball from a throw-in, turned and blasted it into the net from a tight angle.

Despite several attempts, the Stags struggled to equalise and managed only one shot on target. But they fired on all cylinders after the break.

Veteran striker Khairul Amri started the fightback in the 55th minute with a clinical finish off a square pass from winger Ryutaro Megumi.

This sparked their offensive momentum as midfielder Zehrudin Mehmedovic made it 2-1 in the 61st minute, following up after a near-miss by Megumi.

Just seven minutes later, an unmarked Megumi sealed victory by rifling a shot home in the box .

Tampines' next AFC Cup match will be on March 12 at the Jalan Besar Stadium against Vietnam's Hanoi FC, who thrashed Cambodia's Nagaworld FC 10-0 last night. The Stags meet Hougang United in the Singapore Premier League at Jalan Besar on Sunday.

 

