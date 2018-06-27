Stags strengthen grip on second spot after Home win

Tampines Rovers consolidated their second spot in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) with last night's 1-0 win over Home United at Our Tampines Hub, moving seven points clear from third-placed Home.

The marginal scoreline did not reflect the Stags' dominance against the depleted visitors, who struggled without stars like Song Ui Young.

The Stags conjured a flurry of chances in the first half and were not granted a goal in the 31st minute, when striker Khairul Amri lobbed over Home custodian Rudy Khairullah from 30 metres, after intercepting the ball from Shakir Hamzah's miscued pass.

The ball thumped off the underside of the crossbar and seemed to have crossed the line, but referee Ahmad a'Qashah allowed play to carry on, infuriating the Tampines supporters.

Tampines broke the deadlock through Amirul Adli, who surged forward and unleashed a powerful shot that crashed into the back of the net in the 47th minute.

Stags coach Juergen Raabsaid his side must not get carried away with the win as "it's too early to decide who finishes second". - KIMBERLY KWEK