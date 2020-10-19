Stipe Plazibat scores a double on Lion City Sailors debut

Striker Stipe Plazibat bagged a brace on his Lion City Sailors debut, helping his side to a comprehensive 4-0 win over Geylang International at the Bishan Stadium in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) yesterday.

Plazibat, who sealed a move from Hougang United last month, took just eight minutes to open his account and added his second in the 85th minute, bringing his tally to 11 goals from seven games in all competitions.

Song Ui-young and Shahril Ishak rounded off the scoring against the Eagles, who had goalkeeper Zainol Gulam sent off just before half-time.

The Sailors' first win of the season moves them to sixth spot in the nine-team SPL.

Over at the Jurong West Stadium, Albirex Niigata extended their unbeaten start to the season with a 4-0 hammering of the Young Lions. The win moved the White Swans to second.