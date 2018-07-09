Tampines, Home glean positives from a goalless draw

Attacker Jordan Webb's (in blue) Tampines Rovers are currently 16 points behind league leaders Albirex Niigata.

Home United missed the chance to close a four-point gap on second-placed Tampines Rovers after a goalless draw between the two sides at Jalan Besar Stadium yesterday.

SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE HOME UNITED TAMPINES ROVERS 0 0

In a game of few chances, Tampines nearly found the opener in the 21st minute when Yasir Hanapi's free-kick found Khairul Amri unmarked in the box, but the latter could only nod it against the post.

The Stags threatened again in the 38th minute when Zulfadhmi Suzliman volleyed wide from six metres out after unselfish play by Amri.

Home nearly made Tampines pay for their wastefulness when Jordan Webb's misplaced pass in the 64th minute sent Shahril Ishak through on goal, but his poor touch gave Webb time to recover to make a crucial block.

PLEASED

Home's Amy Recha summed up the evening's events in the 77th minute when he was denied by Syazwan Buhari's outstretched foot after going one on one with the Tampines shotstopper.

Despite the result, both teams gleaned positives from their performances.

Tampines coach Juergen Raab praised his side's response after their shock 2-0 defeat by Brunei DPMM last Wednesday.

I'm happy with the team's performance and it's good we got another clean sheet. Home United coach Aidil Sharin after yesterday's 0-0 draw with Tampines Rovers

He said: "Today, we played a good team and we definitely played much better than against Brunei (DPMM).

"We must stay open and the draw is a good and deserved result."

For Home, who were missing several key players due to injuries, securing their third clean sheet in a row was a positive, as they had come into the game with the league's joint third worst defensive record.

While Protectors coach Aidil Sharin felt that the score was not a fair reflection of the game, he was encouraged by his team's defensive display.

He said: "We could've won, but we just didn't have the luck today.

"I'm happy with the team's performance and it's good we got another clean sheet."

In yesterday's other match, runaway leaders Albirex Niigata inched closer to the title by beating Warriors FC 2-0 at the Jurong East Stadium, stretching their perfect start to 15 matches and extending their lead at the top to 16 points.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Brunei DPMM 2 Balestier Khalsa 2

Geylang-Hougang match halted in 64th minute by Lightning Warning System

WEDNESDAY'S FIXTURES