Tampines Rovers beat Shan United go top of AFC Cup group

Tampines Rovers' Jordan Webb (in black) surging down the flank. TNP PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID
Mar 11, 2020 06:00 am

Tampines Rovers went top of the AFC Cup's Group H, after a 2-1 win over Myanmar's Shan United at the Jurong West Stadium last night.

The Stags scored through Boris Kopitovic and Jordan Webb, before Hein Phyo Win pulled one back for the visitors.

Earlier, Philippine side Kaya FC-Iloilo had relinquished pole position after a 1-1 draw with PSM Makassar in Indonesia.

In other AFC Cup action, Hougang United dropped to third in Group F after losing 1-0 to Yangon United in Myanmar.

