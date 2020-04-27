Tampines Rovers deliver 100kg of dates to foreign workers, community

With the Singapore Premier League suspended due to Covid-19, Tampines Rovers made a date with some foreign workers yesterday, bringing them some Ramadan cheer.

Assistant coach Mustafic Fahrudin and captain Yasir Hanapi delivered 75kg of dates to 100 foreign workers living at a dormitory at 4 Sungei Kadut Street 2.

Dates are a common item at Muslims' break-fast meals, as they are easy to digest.

In an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Government announced last week that all foreign workers living in dormitories will not be able to leave the grounds.

In all, 25 dorms have been gazetted as isolation areas.

Stags' players and technical staff chipped in to buy 100kg of dates, the other 25kg of which they dropped off at Bedok Community Centre. The project was initiated by the club's media officer Lim Weixiang, who in his own capacity was helping out with Migrant Workers' Centre's (MWC) outreach efforts.

Last Friday, he roped in coach Gavin Lee and general manager William Phang to help MWC deliver dates to various migrant worker dormitories.

After finding out from MWC that workers in the Sungei Kadut dorm needed dates, he spoke to players and staff at Tampines, and they chipped in to buy and deliver the dates.

Said Lee: "During this period, we appreciate the fact that we are fortunate enough to have our necessities met.

"As a club, we have always wanted to do more for the various communities out there and we are happy to be able to contribute a small bit to those who would require some help during this time."

Lim added that the club have ordered $3,300 worth of protective masks and will distribute them to domestic helpers.

Other clubs have also been doing their bit for the community.

Earlier this month, Hougang United made a donation to Care Singapore, a charity that helps at-risk youth.