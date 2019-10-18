Tampines Rovers face Balestier Khalsa in must-win Singapore Cup game

Tampines Rovers will be hoping to get their Komoco Motors Singapore Cup campaign back on track when they take on Balestier Khalsa at the Bishan Stadium tomorrow (5.30pm).

The Stags lost 3-1 to Warriors FC in their first match in Group A and sorely need the three points to stay in contention for a semi-final spot.

Balestier Khalsa defeated Home United 3-1 in an earlier encounter on Sept 25.

TOMORROW'S OTHER FIXTURES

Gp A - Warriors FC v Home United (5.30pm, Jurong East Stadium)

Gp B - Hougang United v Brunei DPMM (5.30pm, Jalan Besar Stadium)

Gp B - Geylang Int'l v Albirex Niigata (5.30pm, Our Tampines Hub)