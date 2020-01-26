Tampines Rovers to face Brunei DPMM in AIA Community Shield on Feb 22

Tampines Rovers' Jordan Webb (in yellow) scored in their 3-1 win over Brunei DPMM in a Singapore Premier League fixture last June.

Singapore Premier League (SPL) champions Brunei DPMM will take on Komoco Motors Singapore Cup winners Tampines Rovers in the AIA Community Shield on Feb 22 (Saturday, 6pm) at the Jalan Besar Stadium, as a curtain-raiser to the 2020 domestic season.

The new campaign will see some change of homegrounds – the Young Lions will play their home matches at Jurong West Stadium while Hougang United will return to the Hougang Stadium.

Last year, both teams had played their home games at the Jalan Besar Stadium, which is scheduled for re-turfing works from late February to the end of the year.

Nine-time champions Warriors FC will be sitting out this new season due to financial problems. But the SPL remains a nine-team competition, with Tanjong Pagar United cleared for a return.

The Jaguars, who had missed the last five seasons due to money woes, were given the green light to play in the SPL after consolidating their financial position. They will play their home games at the Jurong East Stadium.

The SPL will take place from Feb 29 to mid-September, followed by the Singapore Cup.

Here are the fixtures for the first two weekends:

Feb 29 (Sat)

5.30pm: Albirex Niigata v Geylang International (Jurong East Stadium)

5.30pm: Home United v Brunei DPMM (Bishan Stadium)

MARCH 1 (SUN)

5.30pm: Young Lions v Hougang United (Jurong West Stadium)

5.30pm: Tampines Rovers v Balestier Khalsa (Our Tampines Hub)

MARCH 6 (FRI)

7.45pm: Tanjong Pagar United v Home United (Jurong East Stadium)

8.15pm: Brunei DPMM v Tampines Rovers (Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium, Bandar Seri Begawan)

MARCH 7 (SAT)

5.30pm: Balestier Khalsa v Albirex Niigata (Bishan Stadium)

Click here for the full list of fixtures