Tampines Rovers forward Boris Kopitovic strikes again

Tampines Rovers striker Boris Kopitovic (in black) battling with PSM Makassar's Serif Hasic in their AFC Cup Group H opener yesterday.

Tampines Rovers' new striker Boris Kopitovic kept up his scoring rate, notching his side's second goal in their AFC Cup win over PSM Makassar last night.

The Montenegrin forward's 64th-minute effort helped Tampines secure a 2-1 victory in their Group H opener at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Jordan Webb had given the the Stags the lead in the 24th minute, before Ferdinand Sinaga halved the deficit for the Indonesian visitors in the 68th.

Kopitovic had also scored in last month's 5-3 defeat by another Indonesian side, Bali United, in an AFC Champions League qualifier.

With the win, Tampines are second in the group behind Philippine side Kaya FC-Iloilo, who beat Myanmar's Shan United 2-0 in Yangon.

Tampines begin their domestic season on Feb 22, when they meet Singapore Premier League champions Brunei DPMM for the AIA Community Shield.