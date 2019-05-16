Tampines Rovers out of AFC Cup

Tampines Rovers failed to qualify for the AFC Cup Asean zone semi-finals after losing 2-0 to Hanoi FC in Vietnam yesterday.

The defeat meant Tampines slipped to second place in Group F, below Hanoi on goal difference.

There was still a chance of clinching the last-four spot in the zonal competition by finishing as the best runners-up among the three South-east Asian groups - F, G and H.

But even those hopes were dashed when Vietnam outfit Becamex Binh Duong defeated Group G winners Ceres Negros 1-0 with an 88th-minute winner.

The result meant that Binh Duong finished with 13 points - same as the Stags - but the Vietnamese side qualified for the semi-finals on goal difference.

Binh Duong join Philippine side Ceres, Hanoi and Indonesian club PSM Makassar in the last four.

Home United, last year's AFC Cup Asean zone champions, had earlier been knocked out. They finished second in Group H with 10 points.