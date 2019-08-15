Tampines Rovers slip in title chase

Tampines Rovers wasted a chance to reduce a five-point gap on Singapore Premier League leaders Brunei DPMM when they lost 2-1 to Geylang International at the Jalan Besar Stadium last night.

Geylang's winner came from Yuki Ichikawa's header in the 90th minute.

Earlier, Shawal Anuar had given them the lead in the 16th minute, but Tampines levelled through Shahdan Sulaiman in the 43rd minute.

In another match at the Bishan Stadium, bottom club Balestier Khalsa defeated Home United 3-1.