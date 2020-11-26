Tampines Rovers stay in title hunt with win over Hougang United

Tampines Rovers stayed in the hunt for the Singapore Premier League (SPL) title with a 2-0 win over Hougang United at Hougang Stadium yesterday.

The Stags had dropped six points in their four previous SPL games, but rallied to defeat the Cheetahs with goals from Boris Kopitovic and Taufik Suparno.

Hougang were missing their imports, as defender Zac Anderson and midfielder Charlie Machell were left out of the side after they declined to extend their contract beyond Nov 30 to see out the season, which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The victory helped the Stags keep pace with leaders Albirex Niigata, who defeated Young Lions 2-0 at the Jurong East Stadium. Tampines, who are two points behind, will meet Albirex in what is likely to be the title-decider on Sunday.

LAST NIGHT'S OTHER RESULTS: Geylang 0 Lion City Sailors 3, Balestier Khalsa 2 Tanjong Pagar 2