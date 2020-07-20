Tampines Rovers win inaugural eSPL tournament

Tampines Rovers were crowned champions of the inaugural eSingapore Premier League (eSPL) yesterday, after two weekends of intense virtual competition.

The Stags' pair of midfielders Joel Chew and Haziq Mikhail came from behind to beat Lion City Sailors duo Zulqarnaen Suzliman and Iqram Rifqi 3-1 (1-3, 4-0, 4-1, 2-0) in the final of the eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 video game, which was played in a best-of-five format.

Chew and Haziq had beaten Albirex Niigata's Hyrulnizam Juma'at and Yasuhiro Hanada 2-0 (2-1, 3-0) in the best-of-three semi-finals last Saturday.

A delighted Chew, who also recently won the StayandPlay Asian Series 2020, said: "Haziq and I did not expect to win the tournament at all because we were not familiar with Pro Evolution Soccer, but belief is one's greatest strength, and I am glad we had it in us to eventually clinch the trophy."

Haziq added: "I am just delighted to contribute some kind of silverware to the club even though it is on the virtual pitch this time."

In the women's tournament, national player Lutfiah Hannah defeated teammate Raudhah Kamis 4-1 in the final.