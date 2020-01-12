Tanjong Pagar apply to take part in Singapore Premier League

Tanjong Pagar United's Monsef Zerka in action during a match in 2013. The club sat out of the local professional league in 2015, and are ready to return.

Tanjong Pagar United are seeking a return to the domestic professional league after sitting out the past five seasons.

The Jaguars, who were one of the eight pioneer clubs of the competition in 1996 when they were known as Tiong Bahru United, have submitted their application to take part in the Singapore Premier League to the Football Association of Singapore (FAS).

In a media statement on Saturday (Jan 11), club chairman Raymond Tang said: "The management committee... is of the opinion that the club, having consolidated sufficiently following its sit-out since 2015, and with its prudent financial management, are now in a stronger financial position to make this commitment."

The Jaguars' application comes days after the FAS confirmed that the beleaguered Warriors FC wil sit out the 2020 season owing to financial issues.

The FAS said on Thursday that the club owed more than $800,000 to players, staff, the Central Provident Fund Board and Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore as of last year.

Tanjong Pagar, who won the Singapore Cup and FA Cup in 1998, had to sit out in 2005, also because of financial woes.

They returned in 2011 and took part in four seasons before sitting out again due to money issues.

Tang added: “Given the rich history (Tanjong Pagar) has, and as one of the pioneer S-League clubs, the club is confident that its re-entry to the professional league will be the start of a journey that is long-sighted, aimed at developing Singapore football through our programmes from grassroots to elite levels.”