Temperature checks at Chiam See Tong Sports Fund Charity Shield

In the light of the Wuhan virus outbreak, temperature checks will be conducted at the entrance of Our Tampines Hub before the Chiam See Tong Sports Fund Charity Shield match at 8pm tonight.

The football match, between Celebrities Sports Club and Singapore Ex-Internationals, will raise funds for under-resourced athletes.

Local artistes such as Hady Mirza, Zheng Geping and former national footballers like Nazri Nasir, Indra Sahdan and Rezal Hassan are set to feature.

Tickets, costing $20 each, are available on Eventbrite. E-mail info@chiamseetongsf.org for bulk purchases.