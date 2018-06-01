Tender to be called for Kallang Football Hub

The Singapore national team will receive a huge boost, after Sport Singapore (SportSG) CEO Lim Teck Yin revealed yesterday that the launch for the tender to develop the Kallang Football Hub will take place within the next fortnight.

Located at the Kallang Cricket field, the facility will serve several purposes.

The purposes include being the National Training Centre for the national football teams across different age groups.

However, Kallang Football Hub, which is expected to be up by Q3 2019, will not replace the Singapore Sports Hub as the home ground for the national team.

It will double up as a training ground for the away teams that play matches in Singapore.

The proposed set-up will feature three full-size pitches - one soft turf and two artificial turfs- as well as one artificial half-sized pitch.

In addition to that, the plan also includes four sheltered futsal pitches, a running track, gym, changing rooms and an office space.

It will function as the satellite centre for ActiveSG's football academy.

Apart from being a training ground for the national team and football academies, the Kallang Football Hub will also be accessible to public.

