Three SPL matches involving Brunei DPMM rescheduled

The Football Association of Singapore announced yesterday that four Singapore Premier League (SPL) fixtures will be rescheduled, given the precautionary travel restrictions faced by Brunei DPMM in the light of the Covid-19 situation.

The first match rescheduled is Saturday's Lion City Sailors v DPMM game at Bishan Stadium.

It has been pushed to April 15 (Wednesday) at the same venue.

The next match involves DPMM and Albirex Niigata, which was slated for March 13 (Friday) at the Jurong East Stadium.

Both teams will play in Bandar Seri Begawan a day later instead.

The last DPMM match rescheduled is their home meeting with the Young Lions on March 18 (Wednesday).

It has been switched to June 17 (Wednesday) in Bandar Seri Begawan.

The fourth match with a change of dates is the March 18 fixture between Tanjong Pagar United and Albirex at the Jurong East Stadium.

It will instead be played on March 20 (Friday) at the same venue.

COMMUNITY SHIELD

Reigning SPL champions DPMM were initially scheduled to face Singapore Cup champions Tampines Rovers in the season-opening Community Shield last Saturday.

But they withdrew because of the travel restrictions.

Hougang United, who were third in the SPL last season, replaced them.

Tampines defeated Hougang 3-0 to lift the Community Shield.

DPMM coach Adrian Pennock said in an interview with BruSports News last week: "We're disappointed, but can totally understand the decision. It is a sensible one not to travel over there.

"The health and safety of everybody is more important.

"We just have to wait till others say it is safe to go over there and see what happens. That's all I can say for now."