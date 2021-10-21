Tickets on sale for U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers in S’pore

Up to 1,000 spectators will be allowed to attend the upcoming Asian Football Confederation Under-23 Asian Cup qualifiers in Singapore.

Tickets went on sale yesterday and are priced at $8 for children under 12 and $15 for adults. They are available at www.fas.org.sg/tickets.

Matches are at 5pm and 8pm, with each ticket allowing access to both matches per day.

Fans are urged to buy tickets online in advance to avoid queues and ensure entry.

Any balance of tickets, depending on online sales, can be bought only at the Jalan Besar Stadium ticketing counter from 2pm on match days.

Singapore begin their Group H campaign against Timor-Leste next Monday, before taking on the Philippines three days later. They wrap up their qualifiers against South Korea on Oct 31. All three games start at 8pm at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Fans must show proof that they are fully vaccinated to enter the stadium. Children aged 12 and below must be accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult.