TNP’s Dilenjit Singh wins FAS Story of the Year award

For telling a story about a teacher-coach's determination to bring football coaching to underprivileged children, The New Paper's Dilenjit Singh, 40, won the Story of the Year award at yesterday's Football Association of Singapore Awards Night.

His story "Leaving no child behind at HotShotz football clinic" is about how Tanjong Katong Primary School teacher Shahul Hamid brought together various parties to make football a more inclusive sport for all.

Having seen how underprivileged kids often can't get access to football coaching, Shahul spoke to the Old Victorians' Association and roped in fellow coaches to come up with a free programme for special needs kids and those from low-income families.

His efforts resulted in the birth of HotShotz, an inclusive football programme which was launched earlier this year.

The heartwarming story by Singh, who has been with TNP since 2010, pipped two other nominations from The Straits Times and Channel NewsAsia.

He said: "I am grateful for this award and for people like Shahul Hamid, who work away from the limelight to try and make sport accessible to everyone."

TNP sports editor Tan Kim Han hailed Singh's win, saying: "It's truly well-deserved.

"While Dilen is a sub-editor, he also takes on writing assignments sometimes and has always handled any task assigned to him with distinction."