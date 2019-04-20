Top youth football sides battling it out at Our Tampines Hub

Valencia (in white) are leading the way in Group B of the JSSL Professional Academy 7s after winning both their matches on the first day.

The youth teams from the likes of Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Valencia are battling it out in the JSSL Professional Academy 7s at Our Tampines Hub over this weekend.

After Friday's action, Valencia CF are blazing the trail in Group B, following wins over Johor Darul Ta'zim (1-0) and Urawa Red Diamonds (3-0). They will take on Persib Bandung (4.55pm) and Fulham FC (7pm) on Saturday (April 20).

Over in Group A, Arsenal are leading the way after a 2-0 win over JSSL FC and a 0-0 draw with Atletico Madrid. The Young Gunners face Perth Glory (6.35pm) and Bangkok United (7.50pm) on Saturday.

In the girls' category, Atletico are top of the group, with Liverpool, Valencia and Barcelona not far behind.

Liverpool's young ladies take on Valencia (6.10pm) and Barcelona (7.50pm) on Saturday.

Admission to the JSSL Professional Academy 7s is free. You can also watch the livestream on www.facebook.com/1playsports